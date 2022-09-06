E-bike winner

Resident Lynda Grant recently won an e-bike from the municipality as part of the town’s active transportation public engagement process. Over the summer the district conducted a survey to gather public input into the development of an active transportation plan for the town. Residents who completed the survey were entered into a draw for an e-bike. Last year the community applied for a BC Active Transportation Grant and was successful in receiving $26,985 to develop an active transportation network plan for Peachland. The plan is still under development and has not yet been presented to council. Photo Contributed