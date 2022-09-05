No injuries in Hwy 97C accident

Update 3:55 p.m.: All traffic circulation in the “car versus boat on trailer” accident is completely reopened in both directions.

“The RCMP is reminding all drivers to be safe while travelling on our busy roads at the end of this September long weekend,” added Corporal Judith Bertrand.

Traffic into West Kelowna is backed up following an accident on Hwy 97C near Peachland this afternoon.

Police officers are taking steps to reopen all traffic lanes on the connector; traffic is open in both directions but delays are expected heading into West Kelowna.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., police officers from the West Kelowna RCMP detachment and the BC Highway Patrol attended the scene of the accident.

“Several persons were involved in the accident but thankfully no one was injured,” said Cpl Judith Bertrand, Media Relation Officer for the West Kelowna RCMP.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.