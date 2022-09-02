Vintage and Collectable Motorcycle Show returns on Sunday

Joanne Layh

Hundreds of motorcycle riders and bike enthusiasts are expected to roar into Peachland this Sunday for the second annual Peachland Vintage and Collectable Motorcycle Show.

Peachland resident and event organizer Boris Fudurich has been collecting and restoring motorcycles for many years; he’s lived in the area since 1977 and observed that there had never been a bike show strictly for vintage and collectable motorcycles so he organized the first show in Peachland in 2019.

Unfortunately the event was forced to take a two-year hiatus due to COVID, but Fudurich expects this year will be bigger and better as the valley is home to many motorcycle enthusiasts who spend summertime riding and wintertime restoring and many of them are excited to show off the fruits of their labour after being kept inside for so long.

“I’ve had a tremendous amount of calls,” said Fudurich. “Some of our peer group are coming from Vancouver. There was a big motorcycle show in Chilliwack but the fellow sold his dealership and that is now defunct. I think we are the only motorcycle-only show in B.C.”

Fudurich describes his event as “multi-denominational” as it will include Japanese, European, British, Taiwanese and even Russian motorcycles. There will be at least three heavy duty Russian Ural sidecars in the show, says Fudurich.

This year the event has had some help from Johnston Meier Insurance who are sponsoring the insurance for the event.

An estimated 2,000 people attended the inaugural event, and this year 3,000 – 4,000 attendees are expected.

“It seems to me people are just desperate to get out again,” said Fuderich. “Vancouver is a hot spot for entrants as well as the Northern Okanagan, places like Salmon Arm. There is a lot of interest. I’m amazed at how many calls I’m getting, but I’m not surprised because there’s a lot of appetite for it.”

The organizers are also hoping Sunday’s show will be an opportunity for enthusiasts to meet new people in the community who share a passion for vintage and collectable bikes, but it’s also hoped that interested members of the public will attend and provide a bit of a boost for the downtown area over the long weekend.

Collectible event t-shirts will be available at the show on Sunday. Any money that is raised through the event will be donated to the Peachland Arts Council, who are also sponsors of the event.

The second annual bike event will take place Sunday, Sep 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cenotaph along Beach Ave.