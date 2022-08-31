Making Waves Mural Fest schedule of events

Joanne Layh

Peachland’s inaugural Making Waves Mural Festival will kick off at various locations around town this weekend and promises a couple fun days full of entertainment.

Three murals were commissioned for the fest, beginning with remembrance themed mural on the exterior walls of the Legion hall, created by mural artists Lacey Jane Wilburn and Layla Folkmann, collectively known as LALA.

The Vancouver-based duo were in Peachland a few weeks ago to complete the mural.

After their departure, Okanagan/Syilx visual artist Sheldon Pierre Louis arrived to get to work on the second mural, which can be found at the rear of the Peachland Pharmacy. Louis’ work was sponsored by the Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance and explores themes related to the Okanagan and the importance of water to local people.

A third mural will be unveiled this weekend on the adjacent rear Beach Avenue Medical Clinic wall; work on the last mural is set get underway shortly before the fest begins.

Saturday Line-Up

On Saturday the day kicks off with the Okanagan Folk School artisan fair, which takes place at the community centre from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. featuring hourly demonstrations and over 40 artisans and crafters. The community centre will also hold a “Kids Can Paint an Ogopogo” event from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., hosted by the Peachland Arts Council.

Outside in Cousins Park, the day’s entertainment begins with a Celtic Dancers performance from 10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. and more dance later in the afternoon, courtesy of Bangra Dancers from 1:30 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Hot Sax will play some rock/funk from 12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. and Kiki the Eco Elf will provide kid-friendly entertainment from 11 a.m. – noon and 2:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Most of the entertainment is free of charge, but if you want something from the grill bring some cash for the Peachland Lions Club barbecue that will be operating from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Over in the community centre parking lot kids can visit henna artist Manha Shah, Face painting by Maria (by donation) from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and the Boys and Girls Club Chalk Walk activities from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

At the other side of the parking lot the Peachland Art Gallery has a new fibre arts exhibit “Threads of Hope” now on display; they’re open from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

For more sports oriented families, there will be a Tiny Tots Soccer Tournament from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. in Heritage Park.

Sunday Line-Up

On Sunday the day starts off with the Peachland Community Connects Art Blow-Out and Vendor Sale from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The day’s live entertainment in Cousins Park kicks off with DJ Grandpa Groove’s Dance Church from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. followed by Hot Sax, who will bring more rock and funk to the stage from 11:15 a.m. – 12:15 a.m.

Kiki the Eco Elf will be back with more kid-friendly entertainment from 12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.

The stage will heat up with Sebo Latin Dance from 1:15 pm. – 1:45 p.m.; if you’re inspired to learn some hot moves yourself, they’ll move over to the Peachland Little Schoolhouse on Brandon Lane to provide Latin dance lessons by donation from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. If you come to the Little Schoolhouse earlier in the day there will be an artist workshop from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., also offered by donation.

Back in Cousins Park, nine-year-old Monica Nadj will give an incredible accordion performance at 2 p.m. and the final musical performance of the day will take place from 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. courtesy of Taiko Drummers.

The Peachland Lions will have their barbecues fired up again from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and kids entertainment will be back throughout the day.

It will be a busy weekend in Peachland; over by the Cenotaph the second annual Vintage & Collectable Motorcycle Show will take place from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and is expected to be bigger than their previous show that took place pre-COVID.

Don’t miss checking out the murals, which can be found at the Legion on 2nd Street and the alleyway heading south.