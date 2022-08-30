Nick Walsh running for council

Joanne Layh

Peachland resident Nick Walsh has announced he’ll be running for council in the upcoming municipal election.

Walsh retired to Peachland in 2015. Prior to that he was employed in various roles by the Justice Institute of BC.

Walsh told the View he believes local development should be supported by a visible number of Peachland citizens, to the point where you can say, ‘Peachland pretty much wants this’.

If elected to council, he hopes to be a voice for the unheard.

Walsh says he’s met with two of the three mayoral candidates and has admiration for both Keith Fielding and Patrick Van Minsel.

“Sensible development that’s well researched and is supported to the best of our abilities by the community. I don’t want to be a councillor with an agenda. I’m not the guy who’s coming in with an agenda to get this done or get that done. I want sensible development, I want sensible management of our resources, I want sensible management of our fiscal resources, I want staff to be adequately looked after because the staff there, just from my interaction with several of them, they’re excellent people and they need support,” said Walsh. “Is what we’re doing for the right thing for the right people at the right time and are we listening to people?”

Walsh says he will vote in favour of the protective services building in the Nov. 15 referendum and would also like to see the development a soccer field at Turner Park.

The nomination filing period began today; this afternoon the municipality will host an information open house for election candidates from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. in council chambers; declaration of the candidates will take place on or after Sep 9. Election Day is on Oct. 15.