Info open house for potential candidates

Joanne Layh

The District of Peachland is hosting an information open house for people interested in running for mayor or council in the upcoming municipal election.

The session is being held to provide candidates an opportunity to meet district management and learn about the municipality’s various departments and current projects.

The drop-in information session will take place in council chambers on Aug 30 from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Each department will have a table set up and in addition there will also be a table set up specific to the election with information about important things candidates will need to know about such as deadlines and what happens on election day.

The nomination filing period will take place between Aug 30 and Sep 9; a declaration of candidates will take place at or after 4 p.m. on Sep 9.

On Sep 19 the municipality will declare the election by voting, said Jennifer Sawatzky, director of corporate services and chief election officer.

General election day is Oct. 15.