Making Waves entertainment lineup

Peachland View

The Peachland Making Waves Mural Festival has announced the entertainment lineup for their inaugural event set to take place over the Labour Day weekend.

In addition to the reveal of three completed murals, the fest will also include live music with local and guest artists, an open-air dance fusion experience, interactive street performances, art-making for kids, an artisan market and demonstrations.

“We are hoping to make this a full 180-degree experience for all your senses,” said Making Waves mural committee chair, Shelley Sweeney. “Public art extends beyond the murals, which provide an additional visual experience for visitors, by combining music, dancing and kids’ entertainment, it’s a unique street party atmosphere.”

A program schedule has not yet been released, but the music lineup will include Yamabiko Taiko Japanese Drumming group, Hot Sax, Kelowna Bhangra Dancers, DJ Grandpa Groove and Monica Nadj, among others.

The performance area will be located at the Peachland Community Centre and Cousins Park, where there will continuous activity from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Sep 3 and 4.

All events are free and family-friendly.

The full schedule of events will be available soon at peachlandmakingwaves.com.