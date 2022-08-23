ZipZone’s Kevin Bennett running for council

Joanne Layh

ZipZone owner Kevin Bennett announced today he’ll be seeking a seat at the council table in the upcoming municipal election.

Bennett is a self-described serial entrepreneur, having owned a software company, a retail business, a manufacturing company, a commercial real-estate business and, currently, ZipZone Adventure Park, located up Princeton Ave.

He’s been a Peachland resident for almost 20 years and hopes to retire from business in the next couple of years to use his skills to serve Peachland.

“Peachland is a beautiful community but is suffering from underinvestment and a lack of affordable homes for first time buyers and working families. We need to invest in the things that Peachlanders want; recreational facilities, sewer, water, sidewalks and social support for families and the elderly,” says Bennett.

“I’ve watched my friends serve Peachland as councillors, and I’m proud of the work that the mayor and council do. I may not agree with every decision they make, but I believe they serve with integrity and for the benefit of our community. I feel it’s my turn to step up and serve my community, too.”

Bennett’s vision for Peachland includes:

Densification of the downtown the core and zoning Beach Ave multi-family residential while preserving Peachland’s quaintness;

Voting “no” in the Oct. 15 referendum;

Selling the existing municipal office and fire hall properties to build a multi-storey building on 13 th

St for various community services on the upper floors and protective services on the ground level instead of the proposed protective services building; Making Beach Ave downtown pedestrian-only during weekends;

Applying sand or pea gravel to some of the beach areas to make them more comfortable to lie on;

Supporting the local folk school; and

Expanding Peachland’s boundaries so that the abandoned weigh station can be developed into industrial space.

Bennett’s platform can be found at Vote4Peachland.ca.