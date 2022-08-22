UPDATE: At 7:48 p.m. Environment Canada ended the severe thunderstorm warning; thunderstorms have weakened or moved out of the region.

Environment Canada meteorologists are currently tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing strong wind gusts, pea to dime size hail and heavy rain.

As of 6:06 p.m. the severe thunderstorm was located near Peachland and moving north at 35 km/h toward West Kelowna, Kelowna, Lake Country and Wilson Landing.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in place for the Central Okanagan.