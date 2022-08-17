Council grants DP for Crystal development

Joanne Layh

At their last regular meeting Peachland council unanimously supported the issuance of a form and character development permit that approves the design quality and character, including landscaping, siting, form, exterior design and finish of buildings and other structures, and any specific features of the Todd’s RV site project proposed by Porchlight Developments.

The proposal to build six six-storey buildings and four luxury beachside bungalows at 3946, 3966 and 3976 Beach Ave, currently the site of Todd’s RV, received the final go ahead from Peachland council back in June.

Since then, council has been presented with a package of renderings that identify the form and character details of the project.

In her presentation to council planner Lor Pellegrino described it as “what will be a very iconic and very unique and interesting development.” She noted the exterior will have climate appropriate finishes, and “the light colours proposed will reduce the heat island effect.”

“I think it’s been very well thought through and I’m very impressed by the form and character, so I have no difficulty supporting this motion,” said Coun. Keith Fielding.

“I think this developer has done everything we asked from them, and they listened to us. I’m very happy to see the 15 parking spots in front because we need those for that area,” said Coun. Patrick Van Minsel. “I think this development will be an example for many other developers coming to this town.”

Coun. Mike Kent said a resort type development like this is exactly what Peachland deserves and wanted to know what the timeline for building would be.

An architect representing Porchlight said their goal is to work on pre-sales in conjunction with detailed design drawings and hopefully have shovels in the ground next spring followed by a two-year construction period on the first of two phases.

The project is being marketed by Chamberlain Property Group as Crystal Lake Okanagan Residences.

To facilitate the upgrade of the campground to a 46-unit tourist/residential project, earlier this year the OCP was amended and the site was rezoned to CD11 Todd’s Resort Comprehensive Development Zone from C6 Campground and R1 Single Detached Residential, which allows for tourist accommodation and vacation resort residential accommodations.

This spring the Ministry of Transportation and infrastructure also granted their approval, which was a requirement due to the property’s proximity to Hwy 97.