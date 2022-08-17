30-year licence for ZipZone

Joanne Layh

ZipZone Adventures announced on Tuesday that the BC Ministry of Forests has granted them a 30-year Licence of Occupation for the Crown land on which they operate.

ZipZone president Kevin Bennett says granting of the licence recognizes their stewardship of the land and watershed for the past 12 years, and their positive relationships with other stakeholders in the area, including the District of Peachland and the Westbank First Nation.

Bennett estimates that over a 30-year period the adventure park will inject as much as $24 million into the local economy and generate $250,000 in tenure fees for the province.

“Having a 30-year lease allows us access to more flexible and long-term lending facilities, for expanding the activities we have at ZipZone,” said Bennett.

Bennett told the View he’s always looking for something new to add at the park and he has “a couple of ideas.”

The 30-year tenure is for 17 acres, a reduction from the parcel they originally occupied.

“Our original tenure was for 48 acres, because at the time, 12 years ago, we weren’t sure what the layout of the park was going to be, so we asked for a larger envelope. Now that we’re established, we only need tenure on the land we actually occupy,” said Bennett.

ZipZone is Canada’s highest freestyle zipline, spanning Peachland Creek, about 8km along Princeton Ave. The adventure park was initially granted a tenure in 2010 and began operations in 2011.