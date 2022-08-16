Heat warning for Central Okanagan

Environment Canada has issued another heat warning for the Central Okanagan, including Peachland.

From Wednesday through to Friday morning daytime highs are expected to reach 35 to 40 degrees in some areas, with overnight lows in the high-teens.

Unsettled weather and cooler temperatures are forecast beginning Friday as a series of disturbances cross the region.

To reduce your heat risk people in the area are being advised to schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day and seek a cool place such as a tree-shaded area, swimming pool, shower/bath, or air-conditioned spot like a public building, and drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.