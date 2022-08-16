First Making Waves mural complete

Joanne Layh

Peer down 2nd St and you’ll notice an impressive transformation that has taken shape across the exterior of the Legion hall, thanks to mural artists Lacey Jane Wilburn and Layla Folkmann, collectively known as LALA.

The Vancouver-based duo were in Peachland last week to complete the mural for the upcoming inaugural Making Waves Mural Festival, which will take place Sep. 2 – 4 at various locations in Peachland.

Wilburn and Folkmann have been working as an artistic duo since 2010 after they met while studying Fine Art at Grant MacEwan University in Edmonton.

Together they have produced over 100 murals all across Canada with organizations such as MURAL Montreal, MU, Start Up Toronto, Mural Routes, as well as multiple other arts councils, arts organizations, and festivals.

Internationally, they have been commissioned to paint in Iceland, Honduras, France, and Northern Uganda and have also collaborated with a number of brands including Microsoft, Absolut Vodka, Simons, and Yves St. Laurent.

“This one was unique. Peachland contacted us for their first ever mural festival and they specifically wanted us to do the Legion because it is the heart of the community and a great gathering place,” said Wilburn. “We designed the mural to respond to the Legion so we wanted to do an Okanagan landscape but with a poppy theme so it was thematically relevant but also uplifting and positive and local to the community.”

The two arrived in Peachland at the beginning of last week and spent a couple days prepping and just four days painting.

“We’ve learned we have to be incredibly fast. We have so much limited summer time with our profession so we have learned to hone our skills so that we paint really fast and go boom, boom, boom, boom from project to project,” said Wilburn, noting that the next day they would move on to Kelowna for their next mural.

“We have back to back projects and sometimes there are things like weather that you can’t anticipate so you have to accommodate for that and the heat’s crazy here as well so we had to do two shifts in the morning and the evening,” added Folkmann. “The paint dries so quickly in the sun and we do a lot of blending soft tonal transitions and it’s not easy in the heat. It dries before you can put the paint on the wall.”

While they were in town the duo say they received nothing but positive feedback from residents.

“People have been very supportive and kind and generous. People have been feeding us and it’s been really nice.”

LALA’s other works can be viewed on Instagram @laceyandlaylaart.

For more information about Peachland’s inaugural mural fest visit peachlandmakingwaves.com.