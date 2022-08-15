Findlater to be missed

Thank You Doug Findlater.

Thank you for your dedicated service as Mayor and Councillor for West Kelowna (former known as Westbank, but that’s another story).

Doug wisely and patiently steered our community through rapid growth and rapid change. Part of Doug’s success was his willingness to listen to the concerns and aspirations of the municipality.

While many others collapsed into a soggy, incoherent mess (yet another story) Doug prevailed and led.

Thank you Doug Findlater; you will be missed.

Steve Burke, West Kelowna