Severe thunderstorm warning

A severe thunderstorm watch issued by Environment Canada this morning has been revised to a warning this evening.

At 7:25 p.m. Environment Canada meteorologists advised they are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

The thunderstorm is 15 km west of Peachland and moving slowly eastward, and may affect Hwy 97C, Peachland and West Kelowna in 30 to 60 minutes.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.