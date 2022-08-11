Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch

Joanne Layh

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Central Okanagan, including Peachland.

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Environment Canada warns that with any thunderstorm that develops, intense lightning is likely.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.