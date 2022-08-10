Eight awards for Hainle Winery

Joanne Layh

Hainle Vineyards Estate Winery recently competed in two wine championships, the All Canadian Wine Championships (ACWC) and Winealign National Wine Awards of Canada (NWAC), and brought a whopping eight awards home to Peachland.

Hainle nabbed three awards from the 2022 All Canadian Wine Championships, which took place from June 10 – 12 in Cherry Valley, Ontario. They received a Gold for their 2020 Pinot Noir, Silver for the 2020 Amore and Bronze for their 2020 Syrah.

At this year’s ACWC 1,233 wines were entered by close to 200 participating wineries.

Shortly afterwards Hainle received another five awards at the 2022 National Wine Awards of Canada, which took place from June 19 – 23 in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

At the National Wine Awards of Canada 1,890 wines were entered by more than 250 wineries.

From this awards event, Hainle brought home the following medals:

2020 Merlot – Platinum Medal;

2021 Pinot Gris – Silver Medal;

2020 Syrah – Silver Medal;

2021 Cheers – Bronze Medal; and

2020 Oaked Chardonnay – Bronze Medal.

“NWAC are the most prestigious wine awards of Canada,” brand director Abby Sharma told the View. “It’s a big honour for our winery to bag eight medals this year, compared to three bronze medals in 2021. This goes to show our efforts to make excellent products with an amazing tasting experience.”

Sharma’s message to Peachland residents wanting to add some local awarding wines to their collection: shop early, because the 2020 Pinot Noir is down to less than 50 bottles and there are only 18 cases of the 2020 Merlot in stock.

The 2020 Syrah was technically sold out in the winery but after it received a silver medal they managed to wrangle seven cases back from distributors.