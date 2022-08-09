Drowning victim was 57-year-old man from Lower Mainland

Joanne Layh

RCMP have released more details about the tragic drowning that took place at Swim Bay Monday afternoon.

The victim was a 57-year-old man from the Lower Mainland.

“The man had been swimming in the area off 6th Street and Beach Avenue with his friends and family members when he jumped in the water on his own then never resurfaced,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera.

Approximately 30 minutes went by before his disappearance was noticed and after all attempts by the victim’s family and friends had failed to locate the man they contacted the lifeguards who took up the search.

The man was successfully located and the lifeguards brought him to the surface and immediately administered lifesaving measures. EHS and Peachland Fire and Rescue attended but ultimately lifesaving measures were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident happened between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. and did not involve anything criminal, according to RCMP Staff Sgt Duncan Dixon.

“It starts out obviously with lifeguards and people helping and then the ambulance service and the fire department,” Dixon told the View yesterday. “The fire department was great and the young lifeguards were great but it is just one of those things, sadly.”

Swim Bay remained closed for the rest of Monday until after the coroner arrived.

Swim Bay is not operating with lifeguards on duty today, but the area can be accessed by the public as an unguarded/unsupervised beach, Cory Labrecque, Peachland’s director of community services said this morning.