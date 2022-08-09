Close to $2K raised at Rotary concert

Hundreds of people turned up to see Marty Edwards perform at the Rotary concert in Heritage Park last Sunday, where close to $2,000 was raised toward a new building for the Peachland Food Bank. The Rotary Club of Peachland is undertaking a series of fundraising events for the food bank, which will be displaced when the next phase of seniors housing is constructed. The new food bank building is a component of the proposed HUB project that is designed to house numerous community groups and non-profit organizations. Photo Patrick Van Minsel