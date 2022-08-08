Joanne Layh

A middle-aged man is deceased following a tragic drowning at Swim Bay this afternoon.

The incident happened at around 1 p.m. and did not involve anything criminal, according to RCMP Staff Sgt Duncan Dixon.

“Lots of things can happen when there is a drowning, of course. We don’t really know at the moment exactly what happened,” said Dixon.

Life saving measures were attempted but unfortunately proved unsuccessful.

“It starts out obviously with lifeguards and people helping and then the ambulance service and the fire department,” said Dixon. “The fire department was great and the young lifeguards were great but it is just one of those things, sadly.”

The coroner has not yet arrived at the scene and Swim Bay remains closed for the time being.