The Best Garden in Peachland belongs to Lynda Brown, according to the Peachland Sowers and Growers, who recently held a competition and judged the eight entries received based on variety of plantings, use of foliage, containers, hardscaping, vegetables, water features, sound, year-round appeal, sustainability and overall impact. The judges were very impressed to discover that when Lynda bought her house five years ago the garden was mainly weeds and she has created the yard from scratch, without the use of professional landscapers on a challenging steep hillside. Mayor Cindy Fortin presented Brown with a plaque last Friday on behalf of the municipality. Photo Sandra Moore