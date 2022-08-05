“A Town Called Love” currently filming on Beach Ave

Filming for the made for TV movie, “A Town Called Love” is currently underway at a private Beach Avenue residence. CMW Valley Productions Inc. began filming scenes earlier this week at a private residence on Princeton Ave. While on Beach Ave, one of the film crew couldn’t resist stopping for a moment to take a photo of beautiful Okanagan Lake.
The crew began setting up earlier this morning and started shooting an outdoor scene around 10:30 a.m.
The crew currently have numerous vehicles set up on a lot at 13th St. and San Clemente. Next week they’ll have some trucks parked at the back of the 2nd St parking lot from Monday through Wednesday. On Monday morning exterior scenes will take place outside Chico’s Paradise as well as across the street. On Tuesday filming will move to 3rd St, where there will be a scene outside the municipal hall. For the duration of the shooting day, 3rd St will be closed to all except emergency vehicles and during one scene there will also be intermittent traffic control on Beach Ave for no more than three minutes at a time. On Tuesday a prep crew will also be dressing the set at the gazebo in Heritage Park, where a major scene will be filmed on Wednesday evening under fairy lights. The crew is expected to pack up and leave by early Thursday afternoon.