Peachland View

Interior Health is now offering COVID vaccine clinics for kids under five and is encouraging parents to register children now at getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca.

The clinics provide children between the ages of six months and four years old with a COVID-19 vaccine specifically formulated for this age group.

“Vaccination against COVID-19 is still the best way to reduce the risk of getting really sick and needing to be hospitalized due to COVID-19,” said Dr. Carol Fenton, medical health officer with IH. “While children are at lower risk of severe disease from COVID-19 compared to adults, they can still get very sick. The vaccine is safe and effective in preventing serious illness from COVID-19.”

Once registration is complete, parents will be invited to book an appointment at their local community clinic. Interior Health says parents can also register children younger than six months, so they can be invited to book an appointment once the child becomes eligible for the vaccine.

Appointments are necessary for these vaccines and will be held in “child-friendly local immunization clinics.”

The pediatric COVID-19 vaccines are not available in pharmacies.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines for children, visit interiorhealth.ca.