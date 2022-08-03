Coast Guard in town for containment response training

Members of the Canadian Coast Guard were in Peachland this afternoon to provide environmental containment response training to members of Peachland Fire and Rescue, as well as fire crews from Kelowna, West Kelowna and Penticton Indian Band. Peachland is home to the coast guard’s boom trailer containing response supplies that can be mobilized throughout the regional district anytime there is an on-water need for pollution mitigation, such as a vessel leaking hydrocarbons. Photos Joanne Layh
The trailer (shown in the background) contains a variety of equipment, including 500 ft of containment boom, personal protective equipment (PPE), absorbents, as well as supplies for the temporary storage of oily and solid waste.
The Canadian Coast Guard is the lead agency for monitoring on-water pollution on all waterways in Canada, including Okanagan Lake.
Two regional district rescue boats took part in the training exercise.