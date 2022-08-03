Campfire ban expanding to all areas of Kamloops Fire Centre

Joanne Layh

Extreme temperatures, dry conditions and the high-extreme fire danger rating prompted the regional district to implement a campfire ban throughout all Central Okanagan municipalities and electoral area fire service areas just ahead of the B.C. Day long weekend. Tomorrow at noon, that ban will be expanded to the entire Kamloops Fire Centre.

At this time the regional district is reminding people to remember that smoking is not allowed in any local parks in the Central Okanagan. Within the District of Peachland smoking is also prohibited in children’s play areas, sports fields, undeveloped parks and wilderness trails.

In addition, to prevent accidental fires and injuries, all fireworks are banned within the Central Okanagan, unless specifically permitted by a local fire department. All open burning has been prohibited within the Central Okanagan since April 30.

As of noon on Thursday, Aug 4, BC Wildfire Service will expand the ban to all areas throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre, which is currently experiencing hot and dry conditions. Fire danger ratings are generally “high” or “extreme” throughout the area.

This campfire prohibition will remain in effect until noon on Oct. 15 or until the orders are rescinded.

As of noon on Thursday, Aug 4, the following activities are prohibited:

• Campfires as defined in the Wildfire Regulation;

• Category 2 open fire as defined in the Wildfire Regulation;

• Category 3 open fire as defined in the Wildfire Regulation;

• Fireworks;

• Sky lanterns;

• Burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description;

• Binary exploding targets;

• Tiki and similar kind of torches; and

• Chimineas, outdoor stoves and other portable campfire apparatuses not CSA or ULC approved.

These prohibitions apply to all public and private land within the Kamloops Fire Centre jurisdiction, unless specified otherwise in an enactment (e.g. in a local government bylaw).

BC Wildfire warns that anyone found in contravention of an open burning prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

To report a wildfire, or open burning violation, call 800 663 5555 or *5555 on a mobile phone.