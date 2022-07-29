Taxi company seeks to expand fleet

Joanne Layh

West Cabs is one step closer to increasing the number of vehicles in their fleet after Peachland council agreed on Tuesday night to provide a letter of support for the business to obtain more licenses.

Currently West Cabs has 12 licenses and is looking to increase the size of their fleet to 22. On July 13 they submitted a letter to the town asking members of Peachland council to provide a letter of support to allow them to add additional vehicles to their fleet, which they say would decrease wait times, meet public demand and better connect the Okanagan.

Coun. Patrick Van Minsel, who is also the general manager of the local chamber of commerce, said he spoke with Mark from Peachland Taxi and he has no objection to council supporting the request.

“Mark is very happy for us to endorse this,” said Van Minsel.

CAO Joe Creron suggested that if council chooses to provide a letter of support, that they stipulate the cars should be electric.

“We do want to support local businesses, but this will only enhance the service he [Mark of Peachland Taxi] will provide,” said Mayor Cindy Fortin.

Coun. Pam Cunningham noted she also had a similar conversation some time ago with Peachland Taxi to the one Van Minsel had, and in her experience West Cabs are very nice and “super polite” and can provide wheelchair accessible cars.

“Mark’s hours are fairly limited and his service is on the small side. In fact, if you phone on a Tuesday you will find out that his business is actually closed and he refers you to West Cabs in West Kelowna,” noted Coun. Terry Condon. “Our CAO’s suggestion that we insist all cars be electric is, I think, an inspired suggestion.”

Coun. Keith Fielding also offered his support to the motion to provide the letter of support following the news that Peachland Taxi doesn’t have a problem with it.