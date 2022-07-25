Environment Canada issues heat warning

Joanne Layh

This morning Environment Canada issued the season’s first heat warning for the Central Okanagan, including Peachland.

A strong ridge of high pressure building over B.C. will result in a period of elevated temperatures today through Saturday, says Environment Canada.

Daytime highs are expected to reach 35 to 40 degrees Celsius with overnight lows between 18 and 20 degrees Celsius. Peak temperatures are expected between Wednesday and Friday.

Temperatures will be highest from late afternoon to early evening with the coolest temperatures of the day near sunrise.

Environment Canada notes that extreme heat affects everyone but some people are at greater risk, including young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Effects of heat illness include the following symptoms: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

For online resources about heat-related illness visit healthlinkbc.ca/healthlinkbc-files/heat-related-illness or call HealthLinkBC at 8-1-1 to ask about heat-related illness.