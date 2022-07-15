Category 2 open fire prohibition starts today

Effective at 12 p.m. on Friday, July 15, category 2 open fires as well as other equipment and activities will be prohibited throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre, which includes Peachland.

These prohibitions are in addition to the category 3 open fire prohibition that was implemented on June 30 and will remain in effect until noon on Oct. 15, or until the orders are rescinded.

Specific prohibited open fires and equipment and activities will include category 2 open fires, category 3 open fires, fireworks, sky lanterns and burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description, except when used for a campfire as defined by the wildfire regulation.

Campfires, as defined in the wildfire regulation, are not being prohibited at this time.

The prohibitions apply to all public and private land within the Kamloops Fire Centre jurisdiction, unless specified otherwise in a local government bylaw.

Before lighting any fire, people should check with local government authorities to see if any other burning restrictions are in effect.

Anyone found in contravention of an open burning prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.