Traffic backed up after semi and car collision

UPDATE: At 11:31 a.m. Drive BC reports the road is cleared and Hwy 97 is moving in both directions.

Joanne Layh

Traffic has been backed up along Hwy 97 through Peachland since the early hours of this morning following a collision between a semi and a small car.

Fire crews were called out at 2:40 a.m. this morning for the collision, which happened on Hwy 97 just south of Princeton Ave.

“It was a pretty serious impact that involved a semi truck versus a smaller car, so there is extensive damage to the semi truck and a pretty technical recovery for Mario’s to look after the clean up to get the road open,” Peachland fire chief Dennis Craig told the View, adding that the collision left plenty of debris and fluids to be cleaned up.

The fire department left the scene shortly after 7 a.m. this morning just as the highway was being reopened to single lane alternating traffic.

“The crews did a good job and we realize it’s an inconvenience for traffic but it’s an unfortunate situation and other responders such as Mario’s are doing their best to get the scene cleaned up and open for everybody.”

Craig noted there really is no detour for commercial traffic.

“We didn’t want to send commercial traffic along Lipsett or Heighway Ln or anything like that. There was no real safe and adequate detour in our mind to send traffic around the scene so we did just keep all the commercial traffic held,” said Craig.

To compound traffic woes in the area, there was also a dump truck with a trailer that got stuck on Renfrew Rd.

“I’m not sure how he got through the area but he somehow managed to get through even though we weren’t recommending or sending vehicles up there, he still went up there,” said Craig. “He’s actually broken down, I believe. Stuck and broken down.”

A wrecker was seen going up Renfrew around 6:30 a.m. but it is unknown if the dump truck is still there.

RCMP have not yet released any details about the incident.