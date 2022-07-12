  • Tuesday , 12 July 2022

Coun. Terry Condon seeking re-election

July 12th, 2022
Coun. Terry Condon. Photo District of Peachland

Joanne Layh

Five-term Councillor Terry Condon has confirmed he will seek re-election on Oct. 15, when B.C. residents go to the polls in this year’s municipal election.

Condon is a retired ICBC executive who has been a Peachland resident since 1999.

He’s served on Peachland council uninterrupted since 2005; if re-elected, it will be his sixth term on council.

“I am interested in managing the growth of Peachland in a manner that promotes reasonable, responsible and appropriate change and maintaining fiscally responsible management of Peachland,” states his biography.

