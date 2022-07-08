Widespread Rogers Communications outage

Peachland View

Today at approximately 2 a.m., E-Comm began to receive reports of a telecommunications outage impacting Rogers and Fido customers across Canada.

At this time customers with either carrier are unable to use their phones to make any calls, including to 9-1-1.

E-Comm, the first point of contact for 9-1-1 callers in 25 regional districts in B.C., notes that the 9-1-1 system is not compromised and remains fully functional and at this time the outage impacts Rogers and Fido customers only.

E-Comm is advising members of the public without access to a working phone and in need of emergency services to find alternate means of contacting 9-1-1. This includes using a landline or wireless device serviced by a different carrier, going to a neighbour’s house, using phones at nearby businesses or community centres, or heading to the closest fire department for assistance.

E-Comm is asking that people refrain from making test calls to 9-1-1 as it is imperative they keep the lines open for emergency calls only.