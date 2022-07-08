Deer crossing on Drought Hill leads to accident

Joanne Layh

Two vehicles sustained significant damage on Drought Hill this morning after a deer crossing the road led one vehicle to come to an abrupt stop.

Shortly after 6 a.m. this morning Peachland Fire and Rescue and West Kelowna RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision on Hwy 97 at Drought Hill, involving a 2021 Ford Mustang and a 2016 VW Golf.

As the lead car (the Mustang) had rounded a bend in the road, the driver came to abrupt stop to avoid striking a deer that was crossing the road, resulting in the second car (VW Golf) colliding with the Ford Mustang, said RCMP Sgt Kevin Duggan.

None of the occupants were injured.