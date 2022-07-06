Music and more at the night market

The opening of the Peachland HUB Night Market brought many to Cousins Park for a summer evening filled with music and good food as well as unique products prepared by local artisans. It was a family affair where picnic blankets were spread throughout the park and others gathered at the designated dining area. Peachlander Papa Thom played tunes throughout the evening as shoppers wandered amongst the booths. The HUB Market will return each Tuesday to Cousins Park until the end of September, however, market hours are changing to 4 pm to 8 pm. Vendor fees contribute to the HUB initiative of building a new Peachland Food Bank and restructuring the 50+ Activity Centre as a new home for Peachland community groups. Photo Darlene Hartford