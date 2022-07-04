Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch this morning for North Thompson eastern portions, including Monte Creek, Pritchard, Nicola northeast portions including Monte Lake, Westwold, Shuswap, Okanagan Valley.

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms today, with intense lightning and heavy rain exceeding 15 mm in one hour. Strong wind gusts and small hail also possible.

Environment Canada is reminding residents that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.