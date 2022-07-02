  • Sunday , 3 July 2022

Rotary donate $500 to fall fair

July 2nd, 2022
0 Comments

Rotarians Peter Behnke, Chris Scowen, and Midge Behnke present Peachland Fall Fair president Tami Theriault (centre) with a cheque for $500 to assist in the preparation of the fair’s 103rd outing to be held September 9-11, 2022. Photo Ray Kandola

