Rotary donate $500 to fall fair staff

Rotarians Peter Behnke, Chris Scowen, and Midge Behnke present Peachland Fall Fair president Tami Theriault (centre) with a cheque for $500 to assist in the preparation of the fair's 103rd outing to be held September 9-11, 2022. Photo Ray Kandola