Canada Day celebrations in Heritage Park

The Canada Day Opening Ceremonies kicked off this afternoon with opening remarks by acting mayor Pam Cunningham (Mayor Cindy Fortin was unable to attend due illness) who was joined by Councillors Terry Condon, Patrick Van Minsel and Keith Fielding. Peachland Ambassador Danika Smith led the singing of Oh Canada.
After the formalities, Cunningham cut the cake (above) and the Peachland Ambassadors (Bella Klassen, Sorsha Perry, Aiyana Bremner, Samuel Richie, Ernie Sarsons, Danika Smith and Dae-Lillee Ballis) handed out cake in Heritage Park (below).
Peachland’s splash pad officially opened this afternoon with a brief speech, beach balls and popsicles for the little ones.
A magician performs to a large crowd of kids as part of today’s Canada Day celebrations.
Cousins Haven Dewald and Ariana Rota (left to right) attended the Peachland Arts Council’s Canadiana T-Shirt Painting event at the Rotary pavilion. Arts council president Deb Livingstone said they’ve been doing the event for over 10 years now, and usually about 150 kids get involved. Some kids even return with the shirt they made the year before, said Livingstone.