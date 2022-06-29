Fundraiser for Ukrainian family

Joanne Layh

The Peachland Chamber of Commerce is fundraising to help a young Ukrainian family who recently arrived in Peachland.

The chamber is hoping to raise enough money over the next couple of days to help a woman and her 11-year-old daughter with their transportation needs.

Until 8 p.m. on Canada Day, the chamber will be matching all donations up to $1,500. Residents can make a donation at peachlandchamber.com or bring some cash with them to Friday evening’s Canada Day concerts, where a donation box will be circulated among concert-goers, said chamber general manager Patrick Van Minsel.

At approximately 8:15 p.m. the funds will be totalled and an announcement will be made during the Canada Day concerts.

It’s hoped the money will help the family get a vehicle, insurance, tires, and gas so the mother can get to and from work.

If a second-hand car shop or anyone in the community has a reliable vehicle they don’t use any more and would like to donate, they are invited to reach out to the chamber at peachlandchamber@gmail.com.