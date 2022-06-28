Van Minsel running for mayor

Joanne Layh

This morning Coun. Patrick Van Minsel publicly announced he will be running for mayor in the upcoming municipal election.

The announcement took place downtown in front of the Rotary clock in front of a couple dozen supporters.

Van Minsel was elected to Peachland council in 2018 for a term that is coming to an end this fall.

The one-term councillor is probably best known in Peachland for his role in supporting local business, having served as general manager of the Peachland Chamber of Commerce since 2014. His personal business background includes owning and operating a wine tour company, fitness and wellness club chain, and financial consulting business, among other ventures.

He is also a founding member several local non-profit organizations, the Bat Education and Ecological Protection Society (B.E.E.P.S), Peachland Recovery Taskforce, and the Okanagan Folk School Society.

“Over the past four years of service as a municipal councillor, I have demonstrated my commitment to the community and have gained the experience necessary to run for mayor,” said Van Minsel. “These years have also convinced me of the need for consensus minded leadership. As a community we face challenges in governance. I have been fortunate to have received feedback and concerns from Peachland residents. Many of them have highlighted their desire for a professional, team orientated approach with increased transparency and opportunity for community input.”

Van Minsel said issues that have been brought to his attention include taxation, housing, infrastructure, the protection of our watershed, fiscal responsibility, and the transparent stewardship of taxpayers’ money.

He went on to say that Peachland’s future ability to provide services cannot rely entirely on revenue from property tax or parcel tax.

“Building strong relationships with both provincial and federal government agencies will grant us access to necessary funding to take care of our infrastructure needs like sewers, roads, sidewalks, and parks. I stand here today finding consensus, building partnerships, and delivering cost effective solutions – that’s what I promise to you,” he said. “Having been a member of multiple diverse boards and committees, I have demonstrated an ability to work with all Peachlanders to improve our community.”

All local governments in B.C. will have a general election on Oct. 15. Currently, no other members of Peachland council or the community at large have publicly announced their intentions for the upcoming election.

The last general election took place on Oct. 20, 2018, when there was a tie vote for mayor between Cindy Fortin and Harry Gough with 804 votes each. The result was decided by pulling a name from the box. At that time Van Minsel was elected to council with the highest vote of 1,094, followed by Pete Coolio with 1,073, Terry Condon with 1,029, Pam Cunningham with 1,022, Keith Fielding with 998 and Mike Kent with 996.