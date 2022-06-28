Two dead in ostensible murder-suicide

Joanne Layh

A man and woman were found dead inside of a home on Garraway Pl last night following an ostensible murder-suicide.

On Monday, June 27, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the Kelowna RCMP received a complaint stating that a woman had received a call from her friend saying that a homicide had taken place and they were considering self-harm.

RCMP did not indicate if the friend was a man or a woman.

Officers determined that the complaint was related to a property in Peachland and soon dozens of police and other emergency response vehicles were seen heading up Princeton Ave to Garraway Pl, while a plane circled overhead.

Police attended the residence and set up a containment perimeter. Multiple attempts to reach those inside were reportedly unsuccessful, states a release issued by BC RCMP Communication Services Director Dawn Roberts.

At approximately 6:20 p.m., the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team entered the home and located an individual dead with what appeared to be self-inflicted wounds with a weapon nearby. A second individual was also located deceased in the home.

It is believed that the two people were known to each other and that there is no further ongoing threat to the public, said Roberts.

RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit has now assumed the investigation into the original complaint and will work with the BC Coroner’s Service to identify the deceased individuals and the exact cause of death.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC is now investigating the incident to determine whether police actions contributed to the deaths.