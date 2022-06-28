Body recovered from lake

Joanne Layh

After an extensive three-day search by the West Kelowna RCMP and the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team, the body of the Calgary man reported missing over a week ago has been recovered.

On June 18 at approximately 3:45 p.m., West Kelowna RCMP responded to a call for a 34-year-old Calgary man, Oluwaseun Samson Adedeji, who had failed to resurface after jumping into Okanagan Lake from a boat.

The incident occurred near Squally Point, south of Rattlesnake Island.

The West Kelowna RCMP boat team, along with teams from Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) and Peachland Fire and Rescue responded quickly to the call, said Kelowna Regional Detachment Sergeant Kevin Duggan.

Adedeji and five friends were vacationing from Calgary.

Adedeji’s body was located in 64 meters of water approximately one-half kilometre from where he went missing. Sonar and ROV were used in the recovery.

‘This was a tragic and sad event to start our summer season here in the sunny Okanagan,” said Kelowna media relations officer Cst Mike Della-Paolera. “Our condolences to the man’s family and friends during this time.”