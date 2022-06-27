Van Minsel to make election announcement

Joanne Layh

Coun. Patrick Van Minsel is expected to make a public announcement tomorrow morning regarding his intentions for the upcoming municipal election.

The announcement is scheduled to take place at 10:30 a.m. in front of the Rotary clock (located across the street from the municipal hall), which the public is invited to attend.

Speculation has been swirling around Peachland for some time that Van Minsel intends to run for mayor in the upcoming municipal election this October.

Van Minsel was elected to Peachland council in 2018 for a term that is coming to an end this fall.

“Councillor Van Minsel has proudly served Peachland residents for four years on council and is ready to take further steps to continue to make Peachland an even better place to live, work, and play,” states a press release that was issued on behalf of the councillor this afternoon.

Van Minsel is probably best known in Peachland for his role in supporting local business, having served as general manager of the Peachland Chamber of Commerce since 2014. Van Minsel’s personal business background includes owning and operating a wine tour company, fitness and wellness club chain, and financial consulting business, among other ventures.

Van Minsel is also a founding member of several local non-profit organizations, the Bat Education and Ecological Protection Society (B.E.E.P.S), Peachland Recovery Taskforce, and the Okanagan Folk School Society.