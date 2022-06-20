Missing swimmer near Squally Point

West Kelowna RCMP are searching for man who went missing in Okanagan Lake on Saturday.

On June 18 at approximately 3:45 p.m., West Kelowna RCMP responded to a call for a 34-year-old Calgary man, Oluwaseun Samson Adedeji, who had failed to resurface after jumping into Okanagan Lake from a boat.

The incident occurred near Squally Point, south of Rattlesnake Island.

Adedeji and five friends were vacationing from Calgary.

The West Kelowna RCMP boat team, along with teams from Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) and Peachland Fire and Rescue responded quickly to the call, said Kelowna Regional Detachment Sergeant Kevin Duggan.

Despite their efforts, searchers have been unable to locate the swimmer. The search for Adedeji is still ongoing.

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded. In fact, it was Peachland Fire and Rescue that responded.