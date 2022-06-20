Gorman Bros. give generously to outdoors club

The Peachland Outdoors Club was recently in need of a new power saw to maintain the local hiking and ski trails so they decided to approach local businesses to request a donation toward the purchase of a new $1,000 power saw. Member Chris King’s (left) first call was to Gorman Bros. Lumber in West Kelowna. After speaking with Nick Arkle (right), the CEO of Gorman’s, Nick told them that the company would pay the total cost of the new saw. “Of course we were amazed and very thankful for the company’s generosity towards our purchase,” King told the View. The new saw will help the Peachland Outdoors Club maintain Gladstone Trail, Bedford Trails and Wilson Lake trails. Photo Nicole Arkle