Okanagan Lake above full pool

Okanagan Lake is now three centimetres above full pool and is expected to continue to rise through the next week, according to Central Okanagan Emergency Operations.

The lake has reached a level of 342.51 metres.

“We’re expecting a couple more weather events in the days ahead that will bring rain and wind,” said Sandra Follack, Central Okanagan Regional Emergency Program Coordinator. “Residents who live in areas that are prone to flooding are asked to take precautions to protect their properties.”

High winds are forecast for the Central Okanagan this afternoon and another spring storm is expected to bring more rain tomorrow evening.

Local governments and emergency crews are closely monitoring the levels of creeks and lakes in the area and working to protect critical infrastructure.

Property owners in flood prone and low-lying areas are responsible for protecting their own properties. Residents are encouraged to visit cordemergency.ca/beprepared for more information.

Sand and sandbags are now available in Peachland at 13th Street and San Clemente.

To protect the shoreline from further erosion during the freshet season, the public is asked to leave debris washing up along the lakeshore in place until water levels recede. Boaters are also asked to be mindful of their speed and wake to prevent property damage along the shoreline.

To report an emergency, including threat of life, call 9-1-1. To report a flooding concern or potential problem (non-emergency) Central Okanagan Emergency Operations advises residents to contact their local public works department. Peachland’s public works department can be reached at 250-767-2108.

For the most up to date information, visit cordemergency.ca. Information will also be provided via twitter.com/CO_Emerg and facebook.com/CORDEmergency.

Emergency response personnel request that the public only call 9-1-1 in case of emergency.