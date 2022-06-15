Budding Creations gets green light for second shop

Joanne Layh

Locally owned Budding Creations Cannabis Store has received the green light from Peachland council to open a second location in the old pub space at the mall.

The ownership group is comprised of four individuals, three of which are Peachland residents and all of whom currently work at or own other licensed businesses within the community.

They were approved back in 2020 for Peachland’s first store, which is located in the downtown area just off of Beach Ave.

“The applicant provided a very solid business plan that demonstrates a firm understanding of the business model in compliance with provincial regulations, and also noted efforts to minimize potential impacts on the surrounding neighbourhood,” said director of planning and development services Darin Schaal in a presentation to Peachland council on Tuesday night.

Schaal recommended that council provide a positive recommendation to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB) in support of Budding Creations’ application for a non-medicinal cannabis retail store licence and authorize a business licence to operate a second location at #10–5500 Clements Cres.

Back in 2020 the district opened an initial application period for interested parties to apply for a non-medicinal cannabis retail store licence. Though there was a fair amount of interest by business owners, the availability of commercial retail space has been a limiting factor, states a report to council from administration.

Peachland’s bylaws allow a maximum of two non-medicinal cannabis retail stores to be located within municipal boundaries, which means this proposed retail store would be the final non-medicinal cannabis retail store permitted at this time.

Schaal noted that this type of application requires public consultation so mailouts were sent to all properties and tenants within 100 metres of the site and also had a development notice sign posted at the location.

“We received no feedback from the public at all,” said Schaal.