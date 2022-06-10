Porchlight Clements project raises safety concern

A public hearing has been scheduled for June 14 at 5:30 p.m. to hear concerns about moving from low density to medium density.

In our small neighborhood with one entrance/exit to the highway, this gives the residents a lot of concerns around safety. The plan is to add 84 more homes which in turn would likely be 100 more cars on the road daily. Look around, townhouses and single-family homes are what the neighbourhood is comprised of. It is already a busy place with the school and the shopping mall. I understand development is needed but let’s be reasonable…and safe.

Caroline Martinson, Peachland