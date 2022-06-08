64 species spotted on birdwatching trip

Alex Morrison

Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance

The Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance’s spring birdwatching field trip was well attended, with over 30 nature lovers joining the PWPA and Greata Creek Camp for an educational and uplifting day.

The rain definitely didn’t dampen anyone’s enthusiasm.

With the help of our leader James Jansen, we identified and saw 64 species of birds. We did hear Pygmy owls but were not able to see them, although we have documented their location.

You can’t love something if you don’t know it exists, and most people want to protect what they love. So making a connection to the wildlife that make the watershed their home, is a critical part of increasing the awareness of protecting this place.

A fantastic lunch was alao prepared by the team at Greata Creek Camp. All in all it was a thoroughly excellent day!

Stay tuned for PWPA’s fall migration field trip in September.