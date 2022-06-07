Trepanier Bench traffic woes

It would be so nice if Peachland council could advise us owners living west of Huston Rd and Trepanier Bench a plan for a better way to access Hwy 97 to the north and south. Sometimes we wait 10 minutes. It is also very common to drive to IGA to access the highway to the north. It would also help if the highway speed limit was slower.
Art Basham, Peachland
Linda Craven
Yes it would help to know the plan. Traffic from now to October will be awful. We go to IGA to turn left at the lights to save our lives.