Peachland Celebrates The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

This year Her Majesty The Queen became the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee after 70 years of service. Peachland celebrated the occasion with two events – a procession from the Legion to Heritage Park held on June 2, followed by a British Street Party on June 4.
On June 2 a procession of dignitaries was led by Okanagan Town Crier Bruce Klippenstein (left) followed by a Cadillac (owned by resident Jim Carpenter) carrying Mayor Cindy Fortin, shown here with Peachland Legion vice president Jean Saul, MP Dan Albas’ representative Barb Dionne and Carl Zanon. The cadillac is of historic significance as it carried Princess Elizabeth in her 1951 visit to B.C. The procession included several vehicles that made their way to Heritage Park, where God Save the Queen was sung and cake and lemonade were served.
Klaas and Melita Ree performed at the British street party Queen’s Jubilee celebration that was held at the Little Schoolhouse and St. Margaret’s Anglican Church garden on Saturday.
Heather Yeats and Brenda Johnson attended the British street party celebration on Saturday.
About 50 people attended the event at the Little Schoolhouse and St Margaret’s Anglican Church garden, where a cake featuring the union jack was served.
The garden area didn’t take long to fill up – about 50 guests attended the street party event, which included a sing-a-long, quiz and paper crowns for kids. Photos Joanne Layh