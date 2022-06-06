Citizen of the Year awarded to Linda Sarsons

The Peachland Ambassadors’ Linda Sarsons was awarded Citizen of the Year at Friday night’s Peachland Civic Awards ceremony held at the community centre. “I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone in Peachland for all your support and kind wishes on becoming Citizen of the Year,” Sarsons said in an email to the View. “It is a great honour and humbling experience. My family has been with me along the way so this honour is shared with them.” Citizen of the Year is the top civic award granted by the municipality. Photo Leanne Sarsons